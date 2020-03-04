Standard Life International
Time to snap up miners after sell-off?
Top performing UK fund managers including Ed Legget at Standard Life Investments and PSigma's Bill Mott have been buying up mining stocks in recent weeks following a major market sell-off.
QE: much promise - little delivery
The programme of US bond purchases, affectionately known as QE2, has only just ended, yet there are already calls in America for a new initiative (presumably to be known as QE3) to be introduced. QE is dead, long live QE!
SLI's Batty: Third instalment of QE in US could hit $1trn next year
The Federal Reserve may pump as much as $1trillion into the US economy in a third wave of quantitative easing, said Standard Life Investments' global investment strategist Richard Batty.
Winners revealed for International Fund and Product Awards 2010
Standard Life and Zurich are two of the major winners in this year's International Fund and Product Awards organised by Professional Adviser.
SLI reaches £62.2bn AUM record
Standard Life Investments third-party assets under management reached a record level of £62.2bn for the first quarter, up from £56.9bn.
UK equities: bearing the brunt of the downturn
Investing in the equity income sector offers a compelling way for investors to participate in the emerging trends of positive corporate cashflow and improving earnings momentum, says Karen Robertson of Standard Life Investments.