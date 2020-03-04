Standard Life International

Time to snap up miners after sell-off?
Time to snap up miners after sell-off?

Top performing UK fund managers including Ed Legget at Standard Life Investments and PSigma's Bill Mott have been buying up mining stocks in recent weeks following a major market sell-off.

  • UK
QE: much promise - little delivery
QE: much promise - little delivery

The programme of US bond purchases, affectionately known as QE2, has only just ended, yet there are already calls in America for a new initiative (presumably to be known as QE3) to be introduced. QE is dead, long live QE!

  • US
UK equities: bearing the brunt of the downturn

Investing in the equity income sector offers a compelling way for investors to participate in the emerging trends of positive corporate cashflow and improving earnings momentum, says Karen Robertson of Standard Life Investments.