Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure
Reintroduced British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands to portfolios
Are split capital trusts the solution to the income versus capital dilemma?
Split capital trusts are regarded as higher risk by the industry but it is important to recognise the choice their unusual structure provides for investors, says Simon Crinage, head of investment trusts at J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Twenty years of change and innovation for investment trusts
Twenty years of change and innovation
Alliance Trust Inv considers split-cap trust for Davidson
Alliance Trust Investments is gauging interest in a bond-focused, split-cap investment trust for its head of fixed income Rod Davidson.
Invesco Perpetual Recovery Trust wound up
The Invesco Perpetual Recovery Trust 2011, a split cap vehicle, has been wound up today.
Invesco Perpetual to launch split-cap trust
Invesco Perpetual is launching a split-capital investment trust later this month, to be managed by Martin Walker.