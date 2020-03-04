SPI
SPI's White List labels £6bn Artemis Income fund a 'sell'
The £6.4bn Artemis Income fund has been downgraded to a 'sell' in the latest Sanlam Private Investments (SPI) Income study, the widely followed guide to income funds.
Sanlam eyes merger in move to streamline UK-based operations
Sanlam is to streamline its business in the UK and is considering merging its Sanlam Private Investments (SPI) arm and Sanlam UK brands.
White List labels Newton Higher Income a sell despite revamp
Sanlam Private Investments (SPI) has reaffirmed its ‘sell' recommendation on Richard Wilmot's £2.1bn Newton Higher Income fund, arguing its recent overhaul has made the fund a less attractive option for income seekers.