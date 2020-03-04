Spending Review 2010
Economy is too fragile to handle cuts, Osborne warned
A leading economic think-tank today urged George Osborne to delay the dramatic public sector cuts which underpin his economic policies, and to u-turn on them completely if the economy falters again.
Soros: UK risks slipping back into recession
The coalition government's emergency budget and harsh spending cuts risk driving the UK economy back into recession, warns veteran hedge fund manager George Soros.
S&P revises UK outlook from negative to stable
The UK's credit rating has been revised from negative to stable by S&P, further consolidating its ‘AAA' status and boosting the coalition government's economic plans.
Spending Review: What you need to know
George Osborne delivered his much awaited Spending Review to a raucous House of Commons today.
Spending Review reaction: 'The US must follow our lead'
'Reassured', 'confident', 'positive' - just some of the words used by managers to describe today's Spending Review. Read on for full reactions…
Spending Review: No shocks for markets or sterling
UK equity markets and sterling were largely unfazed by today's Spending Review with investors unsuprised by the level of the cuts.
Spending Review: Chancellor's statement in full
Read George Osborne's full Spending Review statement to Parliament.
Spending Review: State pension age will hit 66 by 2020
The State pension age will reach 66 by 2020, Chancellor George Osborne said today.
Spending Review: Cuts will avert 'economic ruin' - Osborne
The Comprehensive Spending Review is necessary to bring the UK economy "back from the brink", says Chancellor George Osborne.
Spending Review: The key points
Chancellor George Osborne has unveiled a range of cuts to government spending, aimed at bringing the UK's burgeoning deficit under control. Here are the key points.
Spending cuts benefit special sits managers
Special situations managers believe the Comprehensive Spending Review provides an entry point back into the UK equity market as they prepare to take advantage of businesses hit by government cuts.
F&C's Lees believes UK large caps will not be hurt by Spending Review
F&C's head of UK equities Peter Lees is urging investors not to sell their UK holdings if this week's Government Spending Review is more negative than expected, as he says UK stocks are "not a UK story".