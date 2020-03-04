Spending Review 2010

Spending Review: The key points
Spending Review: The key points

Chancellor George Osborne has unveiled a range of cuts to government spending, aimed at bringing the UK's burgeoning deficit under control. Here are the key points.

Spending cuts benefit special sits managers
Spending cuts benefit special sits managers

Special situations managers believe the Comprehensive Spending Review provides an entry point back into the UK equity market as they prepare to take advantage of businesses hit by government cuts.

  • UK