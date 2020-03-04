Soft-closure
Evenlode to soft close Yarrow and Peters' Income fund as it reaches £2bn
Boutique asset manager Evenlode has announced plans to soft close its Evenlode Income fund, managed by Hugh Yarrow and Ben Peters, as it has reached £2bn in assets under management.
Stewart Investors re-opens Indian Subcontinent fund to new investment
Soft-closed in 2012
BMO soft-closes $1bn LGM Frontier Markets strategy
Reached $1bn in AUM
JOHCM's Lambden: We want to ensure performance fees remain credible in the eyes of the FCA and clients
'We are going to be an increasingly regulated industry'
Downing soft-closes micro-cap OEIC at £30m
Downing has soft-closed its MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth fund, managed by Judith MacKenzie, as it has reached its £30m capacity limit.
OMGI soft-closes Kerr's UK Dynamic Equity fund
Capacity concerns
Fidelity soft-closes Asian Smaller Companies fund
Due to 'strong interest' from investors
First State reopens Greater China Growth fund
Soft closed in 2012
Aviva Investors suspends dealing in European Property fund
Follows closure of Asia Property fund in July
Liontrust's Bailey: How we avoided the worst of the 'Black Monday' crisis
Equities look compelling
Action needed on soft-closures to avoid more industry 'damage'
FCA to explore flexibilities
R&M soft closes Rodrigs' UK smaller companies fund
River & Mercantile Asset Management is soft closing Philip Rodrigs' UK Equity Smaller Companies fund following strong inflows during the past year.