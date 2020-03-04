social networking
Five communications lessons for asset management
Improving companies' digital marketing strategies
Hargreaves Lansdown employee sacked after 'joke' cyclist tweet
Hargreaves Lansdown employee Rayhan Qadar has been sacked after posting a message on social network Twitter which suggested he had been involved in a hit and run incident.
FCA's social media move 'leaves 40 characters for product promotion'
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) newly published guidance on social media promotion leaves firms with 40 characters to promote their products on Twitter, warned a consultancy as it criticised the regulator for "not going far enough" in telling...
FCA launches consultation on social media
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on the use of social media by regulated firms, after outlining its expectations of companies when communicating with customers via channels such as Twitter.
#Goodbye: World's first Twitter hedge fund closes
Derwent Capital has closed down its Twitter-based hedge fund after just a month of trading, and is now set to offer its sentiment-based technology to day traders instead.
LinkedIn shares soar near 10% following profits rise
LinkedIn shares rocketed nearly 10% overnight after the business-focused social networking site posted bumper quarterly profits yesterday.
Saudi prince buys share of Twitter
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men, has invested $300m in social microblogging site Twitter.
Can you profit from the social media buzz?
SOCIAL MEDIA
Investing in the social network
Robert Royle, fund manager of Smith & Williamson North American Trust, looks at how social network sites are linking investors in to exciting new opportunities.