social investment
LGIM adds sustainable funds to Multi-Index range
Future World funds
BMO GAM adds three hires to responsible investment team
Roth, Fitzpatrick and Ip to join team
Investment Association weighs retail product labels for SRI funds
Part of raft of proposals to increase visability of SRI to retail investors
FTSE Russell: Managers increase ESG smart-beta exposure to mitigate climate change risk
Multi-factor strategies also popular
PIMCO launches first ESG fund for UK clients
Managed by Andrew Balls and Alex Struc
Why factory farming is becoming a major risk to portfolios
ESG initiative hits $1trn mark
Ecclesiastical rebrands to EdenTree for SRI push
Ecclesiastical Investment Management has rebranded to EdenTree Investment Management in an effort to emphasise its socially responsible investment offering.
Sachs: Why sustainable development is just as important as finance
American economist Jeffrey Sachs has urged investors to add socially responsible firms to their portfolios in 2015, as consumers become more aware of companies' social and environmental credentials.
Osborne trebles tax relief for social investment
Investment limits for Social Impact Tax Relief are to be trebled from £5m to £15m per company, Chancellor George Osborne announced in the Autumn Statement.