SJP Global Smaller Companies

St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio

Emerging markets

St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio

EM Equity fees increase

clock 04 December 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Treasury Committee warns UK digital pound could put financial stability and privacy at risk

04 December 2023 • 2 min read
02

Divergence in Consumer Duty application could push asset managers out of UK retail market

30 November 2023 • 12 min read
03

CMA wins high court appeal in Apple case

04 December 2023 • 1 min read
04

St James's Place reshuffles managers and alters charges on fund trio

04 December 2023 • 2 min read
05

Brooks Macdonald London boss and investment director exits

01 December 2023 • 1 min read
Trustpilot