Schroders launches SISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund

Schroders has launched Schroder ISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund, a strategy targeting areas encompassing responsible consumption, health and wellness, sustainable infrastructure, inclusion and the environment.

clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
