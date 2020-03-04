SimplyBiz
SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto for £74m
'Will remain an independent business'
SimplyBiz to float on London Stock Exchange
Set to happen on 4 April
SimplyBiz assembles 'heavyweight' investment committee
Rory Percival and Ken Rayner among panellists
Standard Life sells Simplybiz stake
Simplybiz has bought back Standard Life's 10% share in the group for an undisclosed sum.
S&W partners with SimplyBiz to launch risk-rated range
Smith & Williamson Investment Management is launching a range of risk-rated funds via SimplyBiz's investment service Verbatim.
Skandia veteran Roberts joins Ashcourt Rowan board
Ashcourt Rowan has appointed Jim Roberts, founder of Skandia Investment Management, to the board as a non-executive director.
Blog: Are model portfolios a threat to independence?
There have been several press comments recently from organisations questioning whether the use of model portfolios will impact a firm's independent status post RDR.