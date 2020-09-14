Simon Prior

Funds

Premier Miton launches bond funds for ex-Merian team

Strategic bond and financials debt funds

clock 14 September 2020 • 1 min read

Bonds

Premier Miton's Corporate Bond Monthly Income fund's charges slashed as Merian team arrives

Two launches planned for September

clock 10 August 2020 • 2 min read

Funds

Premier Miton makes key hires as assets bounce back to £10.3bn

Hires fixed income team from Merian GI

clock 09 July 2020 • 3 min read

Fund management

Premier Miton hires Merian's Harris as head of fixed income

Joined by Simon Prior and Przemyslaw Pietraszek

clock 23 June 2020 • 2 min read
