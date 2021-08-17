ADVERTISEMENT

shutter

Aviva returns almost half of shuttered property funds' NAVs in first pay-out

Property

Aviva returns almost half of shuttered property funds' NAVs in first pay-out

46.1% liquidation of assets

clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

BlackRock's Stefan Gries on why 2020 posed 'real test' for conviction in semiconductor market

16 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
04

European ETFs turn green as ESG captures 50% of flows year to date

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Liontrust scoops nine certifications and ratings in Square Mile's 3D Investing rebalance

17 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 