Shimao Group

Evergrande faces fresh calls for legal action after $2.1bn seized by undisclosed lenders - reports

Property

Evergrande faces fresh calls for legal action after $2.1bn seized by undisclosed lenders - reports

Bondholders threatened to sue

clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
China's real estate crisis intensifies as Shimao Group defaults on loan - reports

Asia

China's real estate crisis intensifies as Shimao Group defaults on loan - reports

One month on from Evergrande default

clock 07 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot