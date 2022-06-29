Share price return

Schroders UK Mid Cap delivers double-digit losses as discount widens

Investment Trusts

Schroders UK Mid Cap delivers double-digit losses as discount widens

Share price loss of 18.2%

clock 29 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot