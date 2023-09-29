share buyback programme

Syncona launches £40m share buyback programme

40% discount to NAV

clock 29 September 2023 • 2 min read
Pantheon International launches £150m tender offer as part of £200m share buyback scheme

By way of reverse auction

clock 25 September 2023 • 2 min read
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities unveils £10m share buyback programme

Discount widens to 30.9%

clock 15 September 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

To fund share buybacks and reduce debt

clock 14 September 2023 • 3 min read
Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings trust eyes $100m share buyback

Trading at a 34.4% discount

clock 08 June 2023 • 1 min read
