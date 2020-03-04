Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite
Chinese shares tumble further 6% amid capital flight concerns
Outflows reached record $1trn last year
China extends emergency measures to halt market sell-off
Shanghai index down 7% on Monday
China market trading suspended as shares dive 7%
Trading on China's Shanghai Composite index was halted in the first session of 2016 after shares plunged 7%.
Chinese shares plummet 5% in biggest daily drop since Black Monday
Several brokers down 10%
Lessons from an A-share bubble
Is China downturn a social crisis caused by naive investors?
Managers warn of 'massive repercussions' from unwinding of China bubble
Fund managers have warned the Chinese government's latest intervention to halt a stock market rout will not be enough to prevent a noticeable slowdown for the world's second largest economy, with huge repercussions for global growth.