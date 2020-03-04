shakespeare martineau
What will the next RDR review mean for investors?
Warnings of a regulation "crackdown"
What will be the impact of the revised UK Corporate Governance Code on listed funds?
Early this summer, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is due to publish a revised version of the UK Corporate Governance Code, which is expected to include new guidance affecting the composition of boards and shareholder voting practices.
Compliance risk must remain a priority despite early talk of MiFID III
Tweaks in the pipeline?
What are the biggest risk management challenges for asset managers in 2017?
Compliance officers and IT risk management more important than ever