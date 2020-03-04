SGPB Hambros
Societe Generale rebrands private banking division following Kleinwort Benson acquisition
Combined business to be called Kleinwort Hambros
SocGen acquires Kleinwort Benson to create £14bn wealth manager
Merging the firm with its private bank Hambros
