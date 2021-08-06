Severn Trent

Pandemic hit UK-listed companies raise £12bn from investors

Investment

Pandemic hit UK-listed companies raise £12bn from investors

Covid caused a resurgence in UK capital markets activity

clock 06 August 2021 • 2 min read
Invesco's Mallon: Why utilities are the unsung heroes of the stockmarket

Global

Invesco's Mallon: Why utilities are the unsung heroes of the stockmarket

Fuelling recovery in markets

clock 20 August 2020 •
Gallery: Five charts reflecting the CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies

Industry

Gallery: Five charts reflecting the CEO pay at FTSE 100 companies

Male CEOs earn up to 110% more than females

clock 21 August 2018 •
Trustpilot