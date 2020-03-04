sesame

Aviva: Sesame would be bust without Friends' money
Restricted adviser network Sesame would be broke and unable to trade without the continued financial support of its parent company Friends Life, Aviva has said in a note to shareholders ahead of its planned acquisition of the provider.

Sesame: Other firms use 'pay-to-play' schemes too
Sesame is "not alone" in selling places on its restricted panel of product providers to the highest bidder, executive chairman John Cowan has said, as the network reels from a £1.6m fine for the banned practice.