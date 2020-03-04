Senate Autumn
Exclusive Video: Bolton on China, inflation and being an equity bull
VIDEO: ANTHONY BOLTON
Senate Autumn in pictures: Duck herding, Luton Hoo and mind games
SENATE AUTUMN CONFERENCE
Bolton warns on fallout from 'land trading' profits
Fidelity manager fears company profits inflated by land sales, not rising revenues
HSBC's Dowell: Why I am backing European banks
HSBC European Growth manager Nick Dowell is continuing to overweight European banking stocks, suggesting it may not be possible to kick Greece out of the eurozone.
Senate Autumn Blog: Why we all need to be futurologists
This year's Investment Week Senate Autumn Investment Conference may have been held at an historic mansion house estate (Luton Hoo) but the thoughts of our delegates and fund managers were very firmly on the future.
Bolton: Why I am still a bull on global equity markets
Fidelity's Anthony Bolton has said he remains a world equity market bull despite a global situation that resembles "a big game of poker".