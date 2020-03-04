Senate 2010

Vaight underweights highly-valued China

High valuations and a lack of corporate governance means China is the worst placed emerging market to deliver a return on capital, according to M&G's Matthew Vaight.

Cowley: Gilt yields will fall to 2% by Q2
OMAM head of fixed income Stewart Cowley believes gilt yields will plunge to 2% by the second quarter of next year but will more than double over the next 12 months.

