Senate 2010
Vaight underweights highly-valued China
High valuations and a lack of corporate governance means China is the worst placed emerging market to deliver a return on capital, according to M&G's Matthew Vaight.
Cowley: Gilt yields will fall to 2% by Q2
OMAM head of fixed income Stewart Cowley believes gilt yields will plunge to 2% by the second quarter of next year but will more than double over the next 12 months.
UBS' Fairbrother expects Euro bank share price to double up
UBS' Paul Fairbrother believes European banks could see their share prices double in the next few years as stocks recover from their depressed valuations.
Invesco Perpetual's Boyne questions P/E valuations for equities
Invesco Perpetual's Paul Boyne believes investors are wrong to use price/earnings multiples to value equity markets.