sell-side research

Macquarie axes analysts amid MiFID II shake-up

Regulation

Macquarie axes analysts amid MiFID II shake-up

'Handful' of job losses

clock 08 May 2018 •
Aviva Investors calls for overhaul of 'biased' sell-side research

Investment

Aviva Investors calls for overhaul of 'biased' sell-side research

Urges regulators to take action

clock 02 October 2017 •
Trustpilot