LGIM expands thematic range with trio of ETFs
The importance of identifying ‘tomorrow’s sectors’
'Political football' NHS: Investing in healthcare in 2019
Technology must cut administrative burden
Where can investors find the best IPOs and new offerings?
Market showing "signs of life"
Which sector ETFs are the most popular with wealth managers?
Charles Stanley CIO Cunliffe: Expect the unexpected in 2017
Where next for trust discounts?
Long term, discounts have moved in tandem with FTSE All Share
Mundy: Which approach wins in battle of the generalists versus sector specialists?
Some years ago, I wrote about our team's preference for maximum analytical flexibility as opposed to sector specialisation.
Jupiter EM team given sector roles as Teverson takes charge
Ross Teverson, Jupiter's global emerging markets (GEM) head of strategy, has introduced formal sector analysis responsibilities across the team for the first time and scaled back the number of holdings in his new portfolios.
Accessing three 'closed' strategies via investment trusts
Will Neptune's 'reboot' help turn its fortunes around?
Last week, Neptune announced an overhaul of its research and business operations following disappointing fund performance in recent years.
Winterflood: The investment trusts for 2015 outperformance
Confusion over funds' aims mars sector as higher equity weightings hurt returns
The IMA is consulting on scrapping current labels for the Managed sectors in favour of more simplified A, B, C, D categorisation.
GEM managers stay defensive after tough 12 months
Managers in Global Emerging Markets sector are waiting for an end to EM tightening cycles and resolution of eurozone crisis
Sector report: UK Equity and Bond managers tackle market volatility
Slight changes in performance is all that separates the leaders and the laggards in diminutive sector.
How Active Managed fund managers tackled the downturn
The Active Managed sector has suffered from market volatility in the short term, but managers have held their nerve.
Winners from EMD shift focus to safer havens
Emerging market debt exposure drives long-term returns for funds in IMA Global Bond sector, while government debt is short-term winner.
Gold funds dominate specialist sector as global unrest persists
Risk aversion continues to rule as gold funds top charts in short and long term.
Top-performing UK small-cap funds navigate through market sell-off
Lack of financials exposure helps sector outperform other peer groups over one year but headwinds are building.
Summer market strife splits £ Corporate Bond investors
Managers who feared lower rates for longer shine, while optimists lose out following months of turmoil in global markets
Short gilt bets implode as rally splits £ Strategic Bond sector
Past six months in bond markets have seen a reversion to ‘safe haven' assets such as gilts and treasuries
Severity of economic weakness wrong-foots US equity stalwarts
Floundering economic growth and political stalemate have rocked investors in the IMA North America sector
Investors chase high yield across Europe
European investors who pumped billions into high-yield bonds in first half of 2011 could see asset class faced with rising default rates.
Peripheral markets key as China swings from gloom to euphoria
Better-performing peripheral markets offer some protection during difficult few months in Asia ex Japan sector.
Future performance of new funds 'set in first six months'
Investors should wait six months before buying a newly-launched fund, and then only if it has already posted strong performance, according to analysis carried out by Dennehy Weller & Co.