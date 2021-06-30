ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Smith

Wells Fargo AM unveils climate transition credit strategy

ESG

Wells Fargo AM unveils climate transition credit strategy

Aims to decarbonise portfolios by 2050

clock 30 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Fundcast: 'Do you know what brought Lloyds of London down? Asbestos. It was an 'E' risk…'

24 June 2021 • 1 min read
02

Lack of knowledge is biggest barrier to sustainable investing - Invesco

28 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

Sunak to announce £15bn green savings bonds scheme for public - reports

30 June 2021 • 4 min read
04

$7.4trn and rising: Asset management's rush to private markets

24 June 2021 • 4 min read
05

FCA takes aim at ACD market amid governance failings and conflicts of interest

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 