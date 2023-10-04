Scott McCubbin

London IPOs drop to just five in Q3 2023

Companies

London IPOs drop to just five in Q3 2023

Proceeds down 36%

clock 04 October 2023 • 3 min read
IPOs in London drop 90% in 2022

Economics

IPOs in London drop 90% in 2022

£1.6bn raised

clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read
UK sees highest number of IPOs since 2007 but outlook 'uncertain'

Companies

UK sees highest number of IPOs since 2007 but outlook 'uncertain'

Headwinds in 2022 could stunt success

clock 10 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot