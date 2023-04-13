Saxo UK

'Mild recession is imminent' as UK records no growth in February

Markets

'Mild recession is imminent' as UK records no growth in February

'Economic danger zone'

clock 13 April 2023 • 2 min read
Saxo offers investors SONIA-linked interest on uninvested cash

Companies

Saxo offers investors SONIA-linked interest on uninvested cash

No lock-in period

clock 12 April 2023 • 1 min read
Hope and glory: Why the UK is a publicly traded company

Bonds

Hope and glory: Why the UK is a publicly traded company

Cost cutting not the answer

clock 26 January 2023 • 4 min read
'Deep recession amid policy headwinds': Industry reacts to £55bn fiscal squeeze

UK

'Deep recession amid policy headwinds': Industry reacts to £55bn fiscal squeeze

'Another headwind to growth'

clock 17 November 2022 • 4 min read
US initial jobless claims drop to lowest level in five months

US

US initial jobless claims drop to lowest level in five months

Lower than expectations

clock 29 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot