Sarah Breeden

BlackRock EMEA chief to take role in BoE deputy governor selection

UK

Stephen Cohen

clock 15 November 2023 • 2 min read
BoE appoints Nathanaël Benjamin to Financial Policy Committee

People moves

Also executive director for FSSR

clock 08 November 2023 • 1 min read
Bank of England and FCA outline plans to regulate stablecoins into mainstream

Technology

Discussion paper

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
Sarah Breeden to succeed Jon Cunliffe as BoE deputy governor for financial stability

UK

Only woman deputy governor

clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
