HANetf hires sales director from Deutsche AM
Reporting to Hector McNeil
CRUX hires former Alliance Trust and Baillie Gifford sales head
Pearson joins with immediate effect
BNY Mellon IM hires UK sales director from Muzinich
Joins from Muzinich
SEI's Williams hires former Skandia colleague Vickers
Reuniting former Skandia colleagues
AJ Bell hires Old Mutual Wealth's Dale for senior sales role
Previously at Investec and Santander
Morgan Stanley IM hires Janus man for sales team
Max Harper joining firm
Aviva Investors builds four-strong investment sales team
Led by AXA IM's Fay Hendon
Freedom AM hires another ex-Renaissance colleague for sales role
Gillies joins former colleagues
Ex-Odey UK sales head Sandler moves to boutique Banor Capital
Left group last year after 14 years
Skandia hires BNY Mellon's Goodsir as UK distribution head
Scott Goodsir, head of UK wholesale at BNY Mellon, is leaving his role after 15 years at the company to become head of UK distribution at Skandia.
F&C's head of UK retail exits
F&C Investments' head of UK retail John Yule is to exit the business next month.
FundsNetwork latest to hire Skandia sales staff
Fidelity FundsNetwork has joined the growing number of platforms looking to benefit from an exodus of Skandia sales staff.
JPM sales head Sykes exits
Andrew Sykes, head of business development for J.P. Morgan's Middle East and North African business, has left the firm.
Barings poaches Invesco Perpetual's Hayes
Baring Asset Management has appointed Nicola Hayes as head of client service and relationship development.