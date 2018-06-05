Russian stocks

Neptune's Geffen: If you believe in China, you have to believe in Russia

Markets

Neptune's Geffen: If you believe in China, you have to believe in Russia

Moscow's relation with Beijing in focus

clock 05 June 2018 •
Can emerging market outperformance continue?

Emerging markets

Can emerging market outperformance continue?

After a dismal decade, the re-emergence of emerging markets (EMs) continues. In the year to the end of March, they outperformed global developed markets by 10 percentage points.

clock 24 April 2018 •
Trustpilot