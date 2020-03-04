Ruble
Where next for investors in Russia after geopolitical tensions reach breaking point?
Washington-Moscow relations fraught
How significant is Ukraine ceasefire for Russian markets?
How significant is Ukraine ceasefire for Russia?
What could drive the key global currency moves of 2015?
Key drivers for 2015
Putin: Russia may not recover for two years
Vladimir Putin has said Russia could take as long as two years to recover from its burgeoning economic crisis.
FTSE rallies after Russian currency crisis hits risk assets
The FTSE 100 has endured a volatile session as the impact of the falling oil price and Russian currency collapse continue to reverberate around global markets.
Russia's 650bps hike fails to halt ruble slide
Russia has raised its interest rates to 17% to prevent further depreciation of the ruble, which has halved in value against the dollar this year.