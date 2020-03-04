rsrchxchange
Managers need to take more action on MiFID II
MiFID II has been talked about far and wide for its impact on banks, brokers and analysts.
Majority of managers will not be compliant with MiFID II until Q4 or later
Data from polling company Survation
Asset managers 'underpaying' for research could see access cut following MiFID II
A number of asset managers could lose access to investment research following the implementation of MiFID II, as their current payments to research providers are likely to be insufficient under the directive, according to Chris Turnbull, co-founder of...