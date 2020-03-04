RSA
Columbia Threadneedle appoints ex-Standard Chartered COO as non-exec director
Also non-exec director at Brewin Dolphin
Volkswagen, Rolls-Royce, Glencore: This year's 10 biggest stock price drops
Which companies fell by the wayside during this year's volatility?
RSA Group falls 20% after Zurich U-turn
Zurich no longer plans bid for firm
Zurich drops £5.6bn RSA Group bid
General insurance losses weigh on firm
Former RBS chief Hester joins stricken RSA as CEO
Former Royal Bank of Scotland head Stephen Hester is to join insurer RSA as CEO with immediate effect.
Many happy returns? The best and worst stocks of 2013
A mixed year for equity markets nonetheless ended on a high, with the FTSE 100 up over 12% year to date and the FTSE All Share 15% ahead, but which stocks thrived and which dived in 2013?
RSA tumbles 20% as CEO quits after third profit warning in six weeks
Shares in insurer RSA fell by as much as a fifth this morning after its chief executive quit amid a burgeoning crisis within its Irish division.
Capita cuts UK divi forecast despite £25bn Q2 record
UK dividend payments hit a new record high in Q2, with PLCs paying out a total of £25.3bn to investors, but slowing profit growth means full-year dividends are expected to drop year-on-year.
Asian dividend payers to fill EU income gap
Investors searching for income have piled in to Europe's stash of dividend paying stocks over the past few years.
Threadneedle's Colwell: Our top themes during five volatile years
Richard Colwell, manager of the Threadneedle UK Equity Income fund, discusses the current state of the UK market and the outlook for the next 12 months.