romania
A tale of two sectors: The future of frontier and small emerging markets
Why the time has come for smaller countries to shine
Investing in Europe in the face of a 'looming Brexit'
Europe has been held down by lack of improvement in US-China trade tensions, despite continued expectations for approaching rate cuts from both the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Eye on Central and Eastern Europe: Four regions to look out for
Which countries will perform well?
GAM's Love: Why we like VARP frontier markets
Tim Love, investment director for emerging market equities at GAM, explains why the team is biased towards the frontier markets of Vietnam, Argentina, Romania and Pakistan.