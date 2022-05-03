Rockwood Realisation

Rockwood trust announces investment advisory team

Investment Trusts

Adam Parker appointed

clock 03 May 2022 • 1 min read
Rockwood Realisation investment trust wind-up overturned by shareholders

Investment Trusts

95% majority vote

clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
