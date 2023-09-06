Rock Investment

GAM convenes EGM and urges investors to back NewGAMe proposals

Board appointments

clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

Loan facility cancelled

clock 05 September 2023 • 1 min read
GAM given 30 days to repay Liontrust loan

Investor group to provide financing

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM labels NewGAMe's proposal withdrawal 'vexatious' and a disruption strategy

Letter to shareholders

clock 17 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM denies shareholder request to delay EGM

clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
Liontrust extends GAM offer deadline as John Ions responds to shareholder group

New deadline of 23 August

clock 04 August 2023 • 2 min read
