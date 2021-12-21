Robin Eggar

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

Industry

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

It's good to talk

clock 21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Brooks Macdonald announces two distribution heads

People moves

Brooks Macdonald announces two distribution heads

Head of South and head of UK distribution

clock 19 February 2020 •
Update: Brooks Macdonald's Park promoted to deputy CIO

Business roles

Update: Brooks Macdonald's Park promoted to deputy CIO

Joined in 2009

clock 13 November 2018 •
Trustpilot