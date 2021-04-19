Robert Siddles

Brown Advisory replaces top ten holdings in former Jupiter US Smaller Companies

Investment Trusts

Brown Advisory replaces top ten holdings in former Jupiter US Smaller Companies

IT replaces healthcare as biggest sector

clock 19 April 2021 • 1 min read
Brown Advisory wins Jupiter US Smaller Companies mandate

Investment Trusts

Brown Advisory wins Jupiter US Smaller Companies mandate

Successor to outgoing manager Siddles named

clock 09 December 2020 •
Jupiter could lose US Smaller Companies trust after Siddles' retirement

Investment Trusts

Jupiter could lose US Smaller Companies trust after Siddles' retirement

Manager to step down next April

clock 09 October 2020 •
Jupiter appoints Spence head of ITs as Pavry set to exit

People moves

Jupiter appoints Spence head of ITs as Pavry set to exit

Pavry leaving in November

clock 17 October 2019 •
Trustpilot