Robert Churchlow promoted to LGIM's head of active equities
Robert Churchlow has become Legal & General Investment Management's head of active equities, replacing Mark Burgess who is joining Threadneedle.
Legal & General Growth Trust
Robert Churchlow - manager of the Legal & General Growth Trust discusses his approach to stock selection, the funds significant outperformance through superior stock selection and focused approach to portfolio construction, as well as the rationale behind...
L&G Growth Trust update
Robert Churchlow presents an update on the performance and management strategy of the L&G Growth Trust