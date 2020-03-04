RMB
Aberdeen's Kaloo: Robust Chinese currency hurt our funds last year
Did not expect the RMB to hold up
GAM's Lai: How China can restore investor confidence after sell-off
How China can restore investor confidence
Can BWICs ease liquidity issues in fixed income markets?
With banks and brokers under pressure to raise capital levels and reduce risk in the aftermath of the credit crisis, many trading activities have been substantially (and permanently) cut back.
Barings hires replacement for Nangle on multi-asset team
Barings has hired Christopher Mahon from RMB Asset Management to replace Toby Nangle, Investment Week understands.
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.