Richard Saunders
IA admits defeat in structured product challenge against IFA
Follows criticism of structured products
IMA issues alternatives to 'perverse' changes to FSCS funding
The IMA has issued a series of alternatives to the FSA's "perverse" proposed changes to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), having previously criticised its unfair treatment of asset managers.
Saunders: How we sorted out the Managed sectors
IMA MANAGED SECTORS
Fund of funds hit record AUM
Assets under management within fund of funds have reached a record level of £46.5bn, according to the IMA.
Retail investors exit UK equities
Retail investors exited UK equities in favour of global and regional funds in January.
IMA calls for 'contractual fund' regime for UK
The IMA is calling for the introduction of a new type of fund structure it says will send out a "strong signal" the UK is serious about providing cross-border funds, ahead of the introduction of the new UCITs IV Directive.
Net retail sales soar 45% on previous high in 2009
Net retail sales reached their highest level on record in 2009, up 45% on their previous best performance, according to the IMA.
IMF welcomes Government white paper
The Investment Management Association (IMA) has welcomed proposals set out in the Government's financial services white paper.