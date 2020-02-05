Richard Bullas

Square Mile strips ratings from Investec and Franklin funds

Following 33 fund manager meetings in January

05 February 2020
Hunting within the UK small-cap market amid Brexit uncertainty

On the lookout for wide valuation discounts

28 November 2019
Omnis adds six strategies to fund range

More launches planned for 2019

22 June 2018
