Rhys Petheram

Jupiter restructures sustainability offering as Thomas departs

People moves

Jupiter restructures sustainability offering as Thomas departs

Abbie Llewellyn-Waters and Rhys Petheram promoted

clock 20 January 2021 •
Jupiter to close two funds following asset "contraction"

Funds

Jupiter to close two funds following asset "contraction"

Jupiter UK Alpha and Enhanced Distribution

clock 04 February 2020 •
Jupiter's Petheram exits Corporate Bond fund to focus on multi-asset

Fund management

Jupiter's Petheram exits Corporate Bond fund to focus on multi-asset

Two co-managers appointed

clock 14 May 2018 •
Trustpilot