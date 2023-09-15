RHM

Hipgnosis Songs music catalogue sale comes under scrutiny as continuation vote looms

Investment Trusts

Hipgnosis Songs music catalogue sale comes under scrutiny as continuation vote looms

A nuanced ‘positive step’

clock 15 September 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Artemis launches consumer brands fund for ex-GAM luxury equities manager

14 September 2023 • 1 min read
02

Article 8 and 9 labels could be scrapped in upcoming SFDR consultation - reports

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Partner Insight: Where is there opportunity in the US stock market?

14 September 2023 • 9 min read
04

Octopus Investments launches joint £20m fundraise for two AIM VCTs

14 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

BlackRock tiered fund pricing structure divides opinion

13 September 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot