Reyl
Japan: Is all the bad news now priced in?
Japanese stocks have more than doubled their returns since December 2012, on the back of Abenomics, but many investors are still not convinced of the sustainability of the rally.
REYL Singapore's Liew: Investors should be cautious on India
Korea performed well
The trouble with South Korea's 'undemanding' valuations
Facing anaemic growth
Could Japan strengthen thanks to Trump administration?
Global trade deals
Will the Bank of Japan succeed in alleviating pressure on beleaguered banking system?
The Japanese stockmarket has been a major disappointment this year. The adoption of negative interest rate policy by the Bank of Japan in January was supposed to have led to further yen depreciation and sparked a recovering in corporate borrowings.
The Big Question: What are your top investment calls for China?
We ask fund managers for their top stocks or sector picks for 2012.