revolving credit facility

Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

Investment Trusts

Hipgnosis agrees $465m catalogue sale from public trust to private Blackstone vehicle

To fund share buybacks and reduce debt

clock 14 September 2023 • 3 min read
LXi REIT raises annual dividend target following completion of debt refinancing

Investment Trusts

LXi REIT raises annual dividend target following completion of debt refinancing

4.8% increase in annual dividend target

clock 13 April 2023 • 2 min read
Hipgnosis enters $700m debt refinancing

Investment Trusts

Hipgnosis enters $700m debt refinancing

In talks to hedge interest

clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot