retirement annuity contracts
Aberdeen joins pensions push with low-cost multi-asset range
Aberdeen Asset Management has launched four multi-asset funds for long-term investors following the introduction of pension freedoms this month.
Vanguard plans product range expansion ahead of pension freedoms
Vanguard Asset Management is to expand its range of passive products for the retirement market after the introduction of pension freedoms detailed in this year's Budget.
Budget changes will increase fraud risk warns pensions standards body
Government plans to overhaul the retirement process could increase the threat of pensions liberation fraud by overstretching administrators, warns the Pensions Administration Standards Association (PASA).