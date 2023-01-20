retail sales values

UK retail sales fall by 1% in December

UK

UK retail sales fall by 1% in December

Decline more than expected

clock 20 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage breaches 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

19 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

19 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

Have we finally found a solution to the lack of women in fund management?

19 January 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot