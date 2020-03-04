resources
BlackRock renames Commodities Income Trust
Now called BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust
SLI's Moore buys into the 'new religion' in the resources sector
Allocated to six companies
M&G to rename £2.1bn Global Basics fund and widen investment universe
More focus on global equities
First State global resources head to retire after 20 years
Succeeded by Todd Warren
Revealed: The investment trust winners and laggards in April
Miners lead the way
Update: First State Global Agribusiness manager exits ahead of fund closure
Assets fallen by £40m
M&G appoints Horvat as lead on £1.9bn Global Basics fund
Will extend investment themes
Glencore soars on debt reduction plans; Old Mutual drops 12% post downgrade
Mining firm to bring debt down to $18bn
Oil shorts by hedge funds soar to highest level this year
Ahead of OPEC meeting next week
Goldmans: Oil price could plummet to $20 per barrel
Fears of OPEC oversupply
Henderson adds £5.7bn with triple Australian acquisition
Henderson Global Investors has made a trio of acquisitions in Australia which will add £5.7bn to its assets under management across fixed income, equities and commodities.
The trades powering GARS into Q2
Standard Life Investments' GARS team has revealed the latest portfolio changes on its £25bn retail fund after a healthy start to the year.
One to Watch: BlackRock Natural Resources Growth & Income
BlackRock Natural Resources Growth & Income
The Contrarian Investor: Gold bug or gold bear?
Gold bug or gold bear?
Barings' Goodwin: Is oil price volatility here to stay?
Barings' global resources manager Duncan Goodwin shares his view on a volatile commodities market at this year's Investment Week Funds to Watch conference.
RobecoSAM: Natural resource scarcity presents opportunities
As the oil price falls below $80 per barrel and other commodity markets also struggle with limited supply, investors are steering clear of resources funds, but some managers see these conditions as an investment opportunity.
Barings' Goodwin: Commodity price volatility is here to stay
Duncan Goodwin (pictured), manager of the £307m Barings Global Resources fund, spoke to delegates at Investment Week's Funds to Watch event. Here, he outlines his views on the sector and how he has restructured his portfolio.
The Contrarian Investor: Man of Steel
Man of Steel
M&G's Felton eyes resources stocks as value ideas dry up
Mike Felton, manager of the £724m M&G UK Growth fund, is finding some of the best value investment opportunities in the resources sector, saying most of the UK market looks overvalued.
Shocker! The UK's ten most frightening stocks of 2013
To date, 2013 has been another strong year for UK equities, with the FTSE All Share hitting record highs and the FTSE 100 not far from doing the same.
Why it may be time to buy 'humiliated' EM assets
A number of ‘buy' signals are now flashing for some emerging market assets despite longer-term headwinds, according to strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Cheers and tears: The 20 best and worst funds of the first half
A tumultuous June may have taken the edge off many of the sizeable gains made by funds in the first half of 2013, but it was not enough to derail performance completely.
Tulloch and Asante boost stakes in resources after gold price slump
First State Investments' Angus Tulloch and Jonathan Asante have both been adding to resources stocks in recent weeks across their GEM portfolios, following the sharp pullback in the gold spot price and the valuations of a number of miners.
The ten worst performing funds of Q1
Gold and resources funds continued to struggle in the first quarter of 2013, as investors remained in risk-on mode and opted for equities over safe havens such as the precious metal.