resignation

Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns

Investment Trusts

Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns

No direct replacement planned

clock 14 October 2019 •
Columbia Threadneedle EMEA head Scrimgeour leaves to join LGIM as CEO

Industry

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA head Scrimgeour leaves to join LGIM as CEO

Replaces Mark Zinkula

clock 25 February 2019 •
Trustpilot